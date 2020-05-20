COOS BAY — One lane of Newmark Avenue will be closed for three days to conduct tree trimming.
Traffic flow will continue on Newmark, but rolling closures of a single lane will occur from Wednesday, May 20 through Friday, May 22. The tree work will be done on both sides of the road.
The city of Coos Bay requests that motorists slow down and use caution in the construction zone. Those with questions can contact the city of Coos Bay Public Works Department at 541-269-8918.
