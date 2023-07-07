funds

With over $1 billion in unclaimed funds currently held by the state, “Checks Without Claims” is one way to reconnect more Oregonians with their unclaimed money and property.

Treasurer Tobias Read announced Treasury’s plan to return approximately $10 million in unclaimed funds as part of the “Checks Without Claims” initiative. The 2023 effort will be the largest mass disbursement of funds by Oregon’s Unclaimed Property Program to date.

“We’re excited to return millions of dollars in unclaimed funds to their rightful owners,” Treasurer Read said. “In-addition to collecting and safeguarding Oregonians’ unclaimed property, Treasury is committed to raising awareness across Oregon and offering easy, accessible ways for individuals to find and claim money owed to them.”

