DIAMOND LAKE – Oregon 138 East (North Umpqua Highway) and Oregon 62 (Crater Lake Highway) are now open. Sections of the highways had been closed since Sunday due to heavy snow and falling trees.
Oregon Department of Transportation says motorists visiting the High Cascades this weekend should prepare for possible delays, short-term closures and winter driving conditions.
Oregon 230 remains closed due to heavy snow and downed trees. Cleanup work will continue through the weekend. Workers must remove trees and debris from the snow berm before the blowers can widen the highway for travel.
Motorists should also be prepared for delays and allow extra time to get to your destination; let someone know your destination and when you’ll arrive or be back; have chains and know how to put them on, and make sure to have water, food and blankets.
Visit www.TripCheck.com or call 800-977-6368 for the latest, changing conditions.