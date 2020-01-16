COOS BAY — Travelers should expect delays this morning due to snow and chain restrictions on southern Oregon mountain passes, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Make sure to budget extra time and expect congestion near chain-up areas on the I-5 corridor mountain passes.
- Oregon 42 Camas Mountain: snow, carry chains
- I-5 Siskiyous: chains required on all vehicles except 4x4s unless towing
- I-5 Sexton, Smith and Stage Passes: chains required on trucks over 10,000 GVW (Gross Vehicle Weight) and other vehicles if towing.
- I-5 Canyon Mountain: snow, carry chains
- U.S. 199 Hayes Hill: snow, carry chains
- Oregon 140, Cascade Summit: Chains Required on vehicles towing or over 10,000 GVW.
From Caltrans:
- U.S. 199 (Redwood Highway) is closed at the California border to the intersection with California 197 due to downed trees and powerlines due to snow in the Smith River canyon.
- U.S. 97 (The Dalles-California Highway) is closed at the California border due to snow and poor driving conditions south of Dorris and into the Weed/Mt. Shasta area.
Check Tripcheck at www.TripCheck.com or 800-977-6368 for the latest, changing conditions.