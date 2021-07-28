Oregon State Parks recently announced a new ADA Accessible kayak launch has been installed at Eel Lake Boat Ramp at Tugman State Park.
Partners are pleased to be able to provide better access to Eel Lake so people of varied ability levels can enjoy a peaceful paddle. This freshwater lake is an ideal location for paddling because of its boating speed limit of 10 mph., and paddlers may spot osprey, crane, eagle, deer and other wildlife.
The official opening of the new ADA Accessible launch was held on July 7, and the Oregon State Parks encourages kayak enthusiasts to utilize the launch to enjoy Eel Lake, while using all safety precautions.
The kayak launch was made possible through a partnership with the Oregon State Parks, The Oregon Coast Visitors Association, Travel Oregon, Tenmile Lakes’ Basin Partnership, Family Ford Foundation and Travel Southern Oregon Coast.
The newly added kayak launch is the one of several ADA launches to be constructed on the Southern Oregon Coast. Installation was completed by Johnson Rock, Brock Concrete, Ptarmigan Ptrails, LLC and Coast Pavement Maintenance.
Additional Donations for this project were made possible by Cascade Pacific Resource Conservation and Development, Lakeside Kayak Ladies, O’Bryan Advanced Dentistry and Coos County Board of Commissioners.
This paddle launch is the third of many upcoming launches on the Southern Oregon Coast, through Travel Southern Oregon Coast’s strategic plan.
