Kayak launch

The city of Reedsport recently announced a new kayak launch that has been installed at the Bumblebee Dock at 495 Riverfront Way.

The kayak launch was made possible through a partnership with the city of Reedsport, The Travel Southern Oregon Coast and the Oregon Coast Visitors Association. 

The official opening of the launch was June 5, and the city of Reedsport encourages kayak enthusiasts to utilize the launch to enjoy the Umpqua River, while using all safety precautions. Parking and launch fees do apply, and annual passes are available at Reedsport City Hall.

This paddle launch is the second of many upcoming launches on the Southern Oregon Coast, through Travel Southern Oregon’s strategic plan. 

