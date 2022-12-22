Yoga
Metro Creative Connection

The North Bend Public Library will be holding a Trauma-informed Yoga series instructed by Iowa during the month of January. These free classes will be held every Tuesday from 4:30-5:45.

Trauma-informed yoga is a slow-paced, inclusive yoga practice. Influenced by Forest and Kundalini yoga, Iowa’s classes emphasize breathwork to ease tension. The intention of the practice is to create a safe and supportive space where participants can reconnect with themselves, feel safe in their bodies, and learn strategies to reduce anxiety. The practice emphasizes safety, empowerment, and learning resiliency and self-regulation. Iowa trained at Oregon School Yoga Institute, is a certified yoga instructor, and is certified in trauma-informed yoga.



