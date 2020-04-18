LAKESIDE — Adult in Custody Transfers coming into Shutter Creek Correctional Institution were halted April 7, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections.
“This aligns with our tiered approach for the treatment and prevention of COVID. Only transfers for medical/life saving measures, and statutory requirements,” said DOC communications manager Jennifer Black in an email to The World.
Transfers into the state minimum security facility had been a point of contention in the past week after an individual tested positive for the novel coronavirus last Thursday. The adult in custody who tested positive, and was taken to a different facility, transferred in on March 11.
According to Black, 30 adults in custody transferred into Shutter Creek in the last month.
“These transfers were all associated with releases to the community or part of the intake process for placing new (adults in custody),” Black wrote, noting that precautions are in place. “As part of the existing transfer process, all (adults in custody) are medically screened prior to leaving the facility. This practice is still being followed.”
Shutter Creek received a negative test back from an adult in custody earlier this week and are awaiting the results of a few other tests, including one for an employee.
“The situation with a congregate setting, whenever there is a positive test, there are a lot of actions and protocols … centered around the idea that everyone is potentially infected,” said Brian Leon, an epidemiologist with Coos Health and Wellness last week. “We know that’s not the case but we certainly look at any particular person that’s been in the building lately as a potential case.”
Leon and a team from Coos Health and Wellness are currently investigating how the virus made its way to Shutter Creek.
Around the state, Santiam Correctional Institution has confirmed six employees and four adults in custody have contracted the virus while four employees at the Oregon State Penitentiary tested positive.
