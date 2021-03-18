The Coos Bay Cornerstone Church is proud to welcome back gospel singers Tom and Debbie Trammel in concert at 10:30 a.m., Sunday, March 28.
Through their music, Tom and Debbie have been sharing their love for the Lord for more than 40 years. They have traveled to many states, have recorded several CDS and can be seen on YouTube. Debbie plays bass, Tom plays lead. Together they sing and harmonize songs you will love.
Come ready to enjoy old time gospel music at its best. There is no charge to attend, and CDS will be available.
