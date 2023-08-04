Trammes concert
Conributed photo

The Trammels, a Christian singing duo from Lakeside, and their longtime friend, Steve Blum of Oakland, Ore., will host another in their series of country-gospel open  microphone concerts Sunday afternoon, Aug. 6.

The singing will begin at 3 p.m. at Shoreline Community Church, 1251 Clark St., North Bend, the Trammels’ home church.

Trammes concert flyer
0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Do you plan to pump your own gas when it becomes legal in Oregon?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments