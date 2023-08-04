The Trammels, a Christian singing duo from Lakeside, and their longtime friend, Steve Blum of Oakland, Ore., will host another in their series of country-gospel open microphone concerts Sunday afternoon, Aug. 6.
The singing will begin at 3 p.m. at Shoreline Community Church, 1251 Clark St., North Bend, the Trammels’ home church.
Tom and Debbie Trammel have been hosting monthly concerts there since 2013. The addition of Blum provides a wonderful trio with Steve playing lead guitar, Tom acoustic rhythm and Debbie on bass.
All three share singing leads and harmony. Their presentation is relaxed and fun with a goal to be uplifting and bring joy to those in the audience. In recent years, the songfests have evolved to include a portion for Open Mic, during which other musicians take the stage and share a song or two.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Debbie said, adding that she and Tom felt the hand of God as young people and committed their lives to Him early in their marriage. Their music is a combination of Country and Rock & Roll from the ’60s as well as hymns and worship music that tell the stories of their faith.
“Some describe our music as country-gospel, but it’s simply a style we call our own,” Debbie said, adding that they came to recognize that music is a powerful force and thought, ‘why not use it to move the hearts of people toward God?’ So through the words of our songs, we weave a musical sermon.”
The Trammels’ gospel music journey began in the 1980s, first as a duet, then for 12 years in a sixmember group, the Rising Harvest Singers. After that they continued as a trio, but while singing again as a duet, they were inspired to renew an old friendship with Blum. He is an accomplished musician and singer who has recorded several CDs and wrote most of the songs he recorded.
In 1972, after his conversion, Blum, his parents, brother, sister and brother-in-law formed “The Blum Family Band” and for almost 15 years toured the West Coast and New York. He’s also a member of the worship team at his home church in Oakland, Ore.
“His love for the Lord is contagious, but with a humble heart, he’ll tell you that he’s still a work in progress,” Debbie said.
The Trammels’ Open Mic concerts begin at 3 p.m. on the first Sunday of every month at the Shoreline Community Church. The events are open to the public. There is no admission charge, but a freewill offering will be accepted. For those who need directions, take U.S. Highway 101 to Newmark Street, turn north on Brussels Street, west on Lewis Street, then south to the church.
