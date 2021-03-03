A pair of kids in “Thing 1” and “Thing 2” costumes wandered the turn floor of Northwest Fitness Tuesday.
The two Things and a handful of other young readers were celebrating “Read Across America Day” at the facility, joined by Northwest Fitness athletes and local elected officials.
“I’m really appreciative for you finding a way to make it happen,” Coos County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins told Heather Delaney, one of the facility’s owners.
The event, held across the country on Dr. Seuss’ birthday each year, celebrates early literacy by encouraging children and teens to read with events and proclamations.
Locally, the Coos Bay Public Library typically holds the celebration, welcoming students to its facility and handing out free books and other reading resources to children and families
But this year, those plans were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the library unable to host the event. That’s where Northwest Fitness came in: Their large, open building and big garage door for ventilation provided a space for the event to take place.
Athletes from the gym’s programs donated books and other reading supplies to support the effort, and were on hand Wednesday to hand out books, read stories and get families signed up for the library’s Dolly Parton Imagination Library program, which sends free books to children.
Ms. Coos County Outstanding Teen Moira O’Bryan and Miss Coos County Amanda Merritt were on hand to help hand out books, too.
“Just trying to be a cheerful presence in the community when it’s needed,” O’Bryan said.
More information about the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program is available on the library’s website at https://www.coosbaylibrary.org/what-we-offer/kids-families.
