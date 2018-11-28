LAKESIDE — A train on the Coos Bay Rail Line derailed between Lakeside and Reedsport on Tuesday night, causing a temporary service outage on the south end of the line.
The Port of Coos Bay has not released the cause of the derailment, referring to the incident as a service interruption.
The interruption did not result in any injuries or environmental damages. Crew members from Coos Bay Rail Line are on site assessing the cause of the incident, necessary repairs and an estimated timeline to restore service.