SCOTTSBURG — The Coos Forest Protective Association responded to a fire just east of Scottsburg on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at around 12:30 p.m.
The fire was started from a mechanical failure from a trailer being towed, according to a press release from CFPA. The fire was burning in steep terrain along Highway 38 and was pushed by strong winds.
CFPA brought in engines, handcrews and multiple aircraft to stop the fire. Firefighters from Scottsburg, Elkton, Reedsport and Gardiner RFD’s also responded to assist with fire suppression efforts. Firefighters were able to stop the fire at 16 acres, and crews remained on the fire overnight securing firelines and mopping up hot spots.
Highway 38 was limited to one lane Tuesday night with flaggers assisting traffic. All lanes in that area are now open.
For more information on fire prevention and closure requirements contact the CFPA Closure Information Line at 541-267-1789, visit the website at www.coosfpa.net, or follow them on Facebook and Twitter.
