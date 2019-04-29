COOS BAY — Starting today, the trail at John Topits Park and throughout Empire Lakes is closing for maintenance.
According to a press release from the City of Coos Bay, the Public Works Department has contracted with Knife River Materials to reconstruct the asphalt trail.
“The trail closures will be barricaded off, and public is not allowed past the barricades for safety purposes,” the release said.
The closure will last from Monday, April 29, through Friday, May 3.
For more information, call the Coos Bay Public Works and Development Department at 541-269-1181.