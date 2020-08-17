NORTH BEND — Beginning on Monday, Aug. 17, construction for sanitary sewer replacement will be occurring on Newmark Avenue between Brussells and Edgewood Streets in North Bend.
Work is anticipated to close both west bound lanes of Newmark, diverting traffic through a single lane for each direction, according to the City of North Bend Public Works.
Brussells intersection light will be set to all-way stop.
Work lane closure is estimated to be two days or less.
Motorists are advised to take alternate routes to avoid delays if possible.
Access to property directly adjacent to this intersection may be temporarily limited during normal construction hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, local access will generally be allowed.
