NORTH BEND — At the end of the month, roadwork will be causing traffic delays on Newmark Avenue between Broadway and Sherman.
According to a press release from the City of North Bend, Oregon Department of Transportation will be doing road repairs Wednesday, June 26 and Thursday, June 27. ODOT will be grinding out and repaving wheel strips and traffic will be limited to one lane in each direction. Some delays may be expected at the Newmark and Sherman intersection.
“Beginning Friday the 28th, it is anticipated the same process will occur on Broadway from Newmark to Thompson Road, with southbound traffic diverted into the center turn lane,” the release said. “Motorists are advised to take alternate routes to avoid delays if possible, however through traffic will be allowed with some minor delays. Access to business along Broadway and Newmark may be temporarily limited during this construction.”
For more information, call the City of North Bend Public Works Department at 541-756-8525.