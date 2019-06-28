COOS BAY — Traffic delays are expected next week near Milner Crest School.
In a press release from the Coos Bay-North Bend Water Board, crack sealant is being applied to the newly installed trench patch on Hemlock and Juniper Avenue on Wednesday, July 3.
“A flagging crew will route traffic through the construction zone with short delays as the contractor applies the sealant,” the release said. “The Water Board requests that citizens use alternate routes during this project to promote safety and avoid travel delays.”
For more information, call the Water Board at 541-267-3128.