COOS BAY — The City of Coos Bay has contracted with Armadillo Boring to perform the replacement of the storm drain culvert under Ocean Boulevard near the Vine Avenue intersection. The project will last through the end of October. For safety reasons, this work will require traffic control measures. Two-way traffic is anticipated to remain open throughout the entire project.
Drivers and pedestrians are advised to exercise caution within the construction zone. The contractor will work with the affected business and home owners as needed.
For more information, contact Coos Bay Public Works at at 541-269-8918.