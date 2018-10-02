COOS BAY — The City of Coos Bay has contracted Benny Hempstead Excavating to perform sanitary sewer work Tuesday along North Second Street. For safety, the work will require traffic control measures to restrict traffic to one lane along Commercial Avenue between North Broadway Street and North Second Street. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to noon.
Drivers and pedestrians are advised to exercise caution within the construction zone and detour area. The contractor will work with the affected business owners as needed.
For more information, contact Coos Bay Public Works Engineering Division at 541-269-8918.