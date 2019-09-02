COOS BAY — With school starting tomorrow, traffic changes are being announced around what was previously just school administration offices.
According to a press release from the City of Coos Bay, traffic changes are coming to Hemlock Avenue next to Milner Crest. The administration offices are now going to be an active school facility this year as some programs were moved out of the Harding Building, which will be demolished later this year as part of the Coos Bay BEST Bond.
You have free articles remaining.
“The biggest traffic change within the school zone is to come to a full STOP! at the stop sign,” the release said. “It will no longer be allowed to turn the corner without coming to a complete stop at 13th Street and Hemlock Avenue, and it will be the same at Juniper Avenue ant 13th Street.”
These changes are moving into effect Tuesday, Sept. 3.