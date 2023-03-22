Health Care
Want to make a difference in your community? Consider becoming a Traditional Health Worker. Register for free THW training opportunities now! Learn more about Southwestern Oregon Workforce Investment Board’s training cohort at www.sowib.org.

THWs must complete an Oregon Health Authority approved training program to qualify for state certification. With our support, become certified in various specialties such as substance abuse, mental health, birth care, youth, and more. SOWIB’s cohort model has FREE training, advising, and financial support to introduce workers to the workforce.



