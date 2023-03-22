Want to make a difference in your community? Consider becoming a Traditional Health Worker. Register for free THW training opportunities now! Learn more about Southwestern Oregon Workforce Investment Board’s training cohort at www.sowib.org.
THWs must complete an Oregon Health Authority approved training program to qualify for state certification. With our support, become certified in various specialties such as substance abuse, mental health, birth care, youth, and more. SOWIB’s cohort model has FREE training, advising, and financial support to introduce workers to the workforce.
Who is a Traditional Health Worker?
Traditional Health Worker is an umbrella term for frontline public health workers who work in a community or clinic under the direction of a licensed health provider. We are offering scholarships to individuals interested in training and employment under the following specialty types of THWs:
• Birth Doulas: Assisting women and their family with prenatal, childbirth and postpartum care.
• Community Health Workers: Assisting individuals and their community to achieve positive health outcomes.
• Peer Support Specialists: Focusing on recovery from addiction/mental health conditions.
• Youth Support Specialist: Focusing on youth recovery from addiction/mental health conditions.
Train to become a THW in Coos, Curry, or Douglas County. Learn from experienced mentors, gain hands-on experience, and get certified through an OHA-approved program. THWs play a vital role in addressing the unique health needs of our communities. Apply now and start your journey to becoming a certified THW!
Thanks to the funding received from the HOWTO Grant Program in Oregon, the THW training program is now available to participants at no cost. The HOWTO Grant Program is a partnership between the Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Health & Science University and is aimed at supporting community-based and innovative training initiatives to address healthcare workforce needs in rural and medically underserved areas of the state. This program aligns with the Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Health & Science University’s commitment to ensuring that all Oregonians have access to high-quality healthcare services.
For more information, contact Tina Carpenter, SOWIB Data and Projects Director, at tcarpenter@sowib.org.
