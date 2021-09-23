From October 8 through December 4, Coos Art Museum will be featuring Towards a 21st Century Abstraction, a traveling exhibition highlighting the works of seven leading abstract painters from around the country. The artists include: David Bailin of Wellfeet, Massachusetts, Connie Connally of Santa Barbara, California, Brad Ellis of Dallas Texas, Jeri Ledbetter of Memphis, Tennessee, Katherine Chang Liu of Westlake Village, California, Sammy Peters of Little Rock, Arkansas, and Wosene Worke Kosrof of Berkeley, California.
“Abstract art has been a viable form of visual creation for over a hundred years. Its meanings and manifestations have multiplied over those years, resisting or avoiding the whims of fashion to provide artists an increasingly vast range of language and meaning. Why, then, do we worry about – or, alternatively, glibly dismiss – the survival of abstract art? Is abstraction dead? Is it die-able? Does abstract art need to be defended at this point, or simply re-averred? And in either case, by whom?” Peter Frank, art critic and the exhibition’s curator.
This exhibition comes to Coos Bay from the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art and will be headed for the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts in 2022. More information on the exhibition and the participating artists can be found on the website https://www.abstraction21c.com/.
Coos Art Museum has been a cultural focal point of Oregon’s scenic Southern Coast since 1966. It occupies an historic 1936 Art Deco U.S. federal building in downtown Coos Bay. The museum offers a wide range of art activities including exhibitions, art classes and lectures. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Museum admission is $5 general, $2 students, veterans and seniors and free to museum members.
