COOS BAY — At last week’s Coos Bay City Council meeting, representatives from the Coos Bay-North Bend Visitor Conventions Bureau and the Visitor Information Bureau gave semi-annual reports on tourism in the area.
In the past six months the VCB has not only hired a new director, and rebranded itself. The Oregon’s Adventure Coast logo was changed to include a crab, and the slogan “Where the soul meets the sea,” was adopted.
Adverting for the Oregon’s South Coast has reached larger markets, with new ads running in magazines like AAA, North West Travel and Life, and Portland Monthly.
“Advertising of course is a big part of what we do, but we also do marketing activities. We went in February to Santa Clara, California, just South of San Francisco, where we participated in the Travel and Adventure Show,” VCB director Janis Langlinais said.
The Travel and Adventure show gathers around 21,000 consumers each year, who are looking for new places to travel.
Oregon’s Adventure Coast has been working on building a new website that will launch in the next couple of weeks.
Recently the city elected to give 50 percent of its hotel and motel transit occupancy tax revenues to the VCB to help increase advertising and marketing efforts. The vote - made by city council - includes the VCB taking over operations of the Coos Bay Visitor Center. The Coos Bay Visitor information Center is currently run by the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce.
In the past year $261.1 million was spent by visitor in Coos County. That money coming into the county supports around 3,300 jobs throughout the county.
“On average there is $111 dollars spent by an overnight visitor… A four percent increase over 2016,” Langlinais said.
According to Langlinais, if every Coos County resident encouraged one additional overnight visitor it would add $4.5 million to visitor spending and fund 56 jobs.
In the first half of 2018, the Visitor Information Center had over 9,300 people visit. Around 300 more people than the same six month time frame from last year.
“The feel is that there are a lot more people visiting, and a lot more people coming through. With the recession basically over there is a lot more spendable income, and desire to travel,” Bay Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Timm Slater said.
This year, the Coos Bay’s Visitor Center has logged visitors from every state in the U.S except for Delaware, New Hampshire, and West Virginia. Folks from 22 different countries signed in as visitors at the visitor center.
“Not everybody signs the book, so you’ve got probably even more out there,” Slater said.