The Tour de Fronds is officially coming back. Due to COVID, there were no rides in 2020 and 2021, but organizations are excited and looking forward to this year’s ride.
The annual Tour de Fronds bicycle event always takes place on the third Saturday of June, Father’s Day weekend. It is a fully supported bicycle ride that allows cyclists to enjoy a day in their back yard, the gorgeous Siskiyou National Forest. All cyclists are welcome.
In 2018, Orbike (www.orbike.com) asked cyclists to vote for the best bike rides in Oregon. Tour de Fronds received overwhelming support and returned to No. 1 for 2018. With over 70 rides on the list to choose from, Tour de Fronds riders made their voices heard. It was proof that size does not matter. Orbike has not conducted any recent polls, so Tour de Fronds remains No. 1.
In 2013, the Powers Lions Club became the sole sponsor of the ride. Since then, the ride has started and ended in Powers. With the Lions sponsorship, the number of riders has increased with numbers creeping up from 69 the first year to 298 in 2019. Powers volunteers really step up to make this an outstanding event. Cyclists routinely comment about the “absolutely amazing bike ride and volunteers.”
The tour provides a choice of scenic rides on low-traffic roads. This year there are five asphalt rides. Take your pick of rides from 30 to 102 miles. There is something for everyone, from the novice to the cycling enthusiast.
Asphalt rides:
Daphne Grove- This is a 30-mile ride. Once you reach Daphne Grove spend time and enjoy the day alongside the river.
Agness Pass – This ride is 43 miles with a 4.5-mile challenge climb. Elevation at Agness Pass is 2,350 feet.
Eden Valley Metric Century – Try this 63-mile metric century ride with 2,200 feet of climbing and one sustained grade up to 10 percent.
Arrastra Saddle – The distance to Arrastra Saddle and back is 76 miles with lots of climbing.
Cruiser Loop – The 102-mile ride provides a multitude of challenges for the hardy rider. Cruiser Loop riders need to depart no later than 7 a.m. due to the length and challenge of this ride.
Weekend Schedule:
Friday – June 17, 5-7:30 p.m. Pasta Fund Raising Dinner $10 Adults, $5 Children 6-12, under 6 free. This event will be held at the Blue Shelter at the Powers County Park. The registration fee does not include the amount for this dinner and those participating will need to pay at the event. This event is sponsored by the Powers High School senior class.
Riders must pre-register for the dinner. Please indication on the online or mail in registration form or email us at info@tourdefronds.com. For those not registering for the ride but would like to attend and enjoy this dinner and music, call Donna at 541-439-2418. (For pre-registered riders, packets will be available at this dinner. Riders planning to leave before 6 a.m. Saturday morning can register their departure time with our volunteer staff.)
Saturday – June 18, 6-9:30 a.m. Check-in & Day-of-Event Registration is at the Powers County Park. The on-line cost for the rides ranges from $65 and up, depending on the ride choice. On-line registration closes Sunday, June 12, at 11:59 p.m. Registration (if mailed) must be received by June 12 to ensure the lower priced registration. There will be a significant price increase for day of event registration.
The Registration fee covers all the Saturday expenses:
A continental breakfast will be available at the Park.
All the rest stops provide a wide array of tasty snack and an opportunity to re-hydrate, as well as enjoy music from local musicians at some of the rest stops.
Following the ride, cyclists are invited to Ross Hall in Powers for a delicious post-ride meal with some serious homemade dessert choices. The meal is served from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Riders are free to depart at their chosen time. However, Cruiser Loop riders need to depart no later than 7 a.m. due to the length and challenge of this ride.
Sunday – June 19, 7:30-11 am Powers Lions Club Father’s Day Fund Raising Pancake Breakfast at Powers Senior Center. $8 Adults, $5 Children. Participants will need to pay at the event. This event is open to everyone
Additional information is available at www.tourdefronds.com.
Various camping options are available at Powers County Park. Reservation can be made online at www.co.coos.or.us/departments/cooscountyparks/powers. You can also call 541-396-7755 to make reservations
Registration for the ride can be completed at www.active.com or download a registration form from the website and send to: Tour de Fronds, P.O. Box 369, Powers, Oregon 97466
