The 2021 Tour de Fronds, scheduled June 19, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 virus. All activities for that weekend have been cancelled which include the Meet and Greet Spaghetti Dinner on Friday night, the Saturday ride and all activities associated with that, as well as the Powers Lions Club Sunday Father’s Day Pancake feed.
There were many factors that figured into this difficult decision. The Tour de Fronds Committee felt that once again cancelling the ride was best for the health, wellness and safety of our riders, our volunteers and our community. At this time there are too many uncertainties about the future to move ahead with plans for this event. We appreciate the understanding of those who have participated in this event in the past and who were planning to ride this year.
Let’s look forward to Tour de Fronds 2022 on June 18, 2022. We trust to see both former participants and new riders next year.
