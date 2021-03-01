NORTH BEND — Dozens of people drove up and tossed teddy bears through a hoop Friday, all for a good cause.
The Teddy Bear Toss was sponsored by Bay Area Junior Chamber of Commerce, Southwestern Oregon Community College, Bay Area Hospital, TRIO Club and K-DOCK 92.9 FM to collect stuffed animals Bay Area Hospital Kids’ Hope Center – Child Abuse Intervention Center and children in the hospital pediatric ward.
As people drove up, they were encouraged to toss their bears through a hoop by volunteers collecting the bears. North Bend Mayor Jessica Engelke joined the crowd to collect the bears designed to put children in traumatic conditions more at ease.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In