An employee with the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport has filed a tort claim against the city of North Bend, Mayor Jessica Engelke and City Administrator David Milliron, claiming an email Milliron sent to the airport executive director led to the employee being placed on administrative leave.
The claim is in regards to an emergency test in April when Josh Scarberry made a 9-1-1 call, claiming there was an emergency at the airport. Only after police officers responded did they learn the emergency was part of a test and not real.
In a letter to Engelke and the North Bend City Council, attorney Roland Iparraguirre said he is representing Scarberry in the claims. Iparraguirre said "Milliron knowingly leveled false accusations against Mr. Scarberry and that he did so under Mayor Engelke’s direction, knowledge, or consent."
Iparraguirre then lays out his claim, saying on April 14, Scarberry in his role as an STSO for the TSA, working at the airport in North Bend, initiated a law enforcement response test. The letter claims North Bend Police Chief Gary McCullough was notified in advance of the test, meeting with airport officials the same day as the test.
In that test, Scarberry made the 9-1-1 call, reporting an emergency at the airport. Milliron agrees McCullough met with airport officials, who informed the chief there would be a test. But Milliron says the discussion did not include a fake 9-1-1 call, so when the call came in, police responded at high speed with lights and sirens, assuming the emergency was real. Responding officers only learned it was a test when they arrived at the airport.
In July, Milliron sent an email to airport Executive Director, complaining about the "false police report," Iparraguirre's letter says.
As a result of Milliron's email, the airport district placed Scarberry on administrative leave and limited where he could go in the airport.
According to the letter, Iparraguirre claims:
* Scarberry was cleared by the TSA the same day he was placed on administrative leave, saying he was, “performing his duties and responsibilities within the scope of his TSA employment and pursuant to authorities granted to the TSA.”
* In August, an attorney for the airport district sent a letter to Milliron, explaining that Scarberry was cleared and complaining about ongoing negotiations between the city and the airport.
* Later in August, Milliron sent an email to Engelke and others where he claimed Scarberry was "the fella who called in the false report."
Iparraguirre said the incident, which resulted in his client being placed on leave for one day, has damaged his reputation and possibly his career.
"It is a vile and vicious act when a person slanders, libels, or in any way defames another. This vile act is made much worse when it is performed by a person in power. Mr. Scarberry did not deserve this treatment from City leadership. The fact that Mr. Scarberry serves as a Supervisory Transportation Security Officer for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security makes these false accusations even more damaging. It goes without saying that Mr. Scarberry’s career depends on his integrity and honesty. Due to the actions of those in power, Mr. Scarberry’s personal and professional reputation are irreparably damaged."
Iparraguirre claims in his letter, the city will be liable to make Scarberry whole in a way that will make up for his damaged reputation and any career damage.
"While we are still gathering information and evaluating the city’s actions, it is clear from the information we already possess that City leadership has abused its authority and acted outside any legally permissible bounds in the way it dealt with Mr. Scarberry. Our investigation of Mr. Scarberry’s claims is ongoing. We, therefore, reserve the right to offer additional facts as they become known and to assert additional claims supported by new information. As a result of the unlawful acts described in this letter, Mr. Scarberry has suffered significantly. He intends to seek all damages entitled to him by law, including but not limited to non-economic damages for humiliation, loss of self-esteem, loss of public esteem, loss of reputation, loss of goodwill, and emotional distress. We will also be seeking payment of all costs and attorney fees."
Last year, Iparraguirre filed a similar claim against Milliron after the city's former police chief and police captain resigned. At the time, the council hired an outside firm to investigate the claims. While the results of the investigation were not made public, the council voted to clear Milliron of any wrongdoing after receiving the results. The council also voted to pay Milliron's attorney fees he spent in defending himself in that case.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In