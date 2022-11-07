City of North Bend

An employee with the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport has filed a tort claim against the city of North Bend, Mayor Jessica Engelke and City Administrator David Milliron, claiming an email Milliron sent to the airport executive director led to the employee being placed on administrative leave.

The claim is in regards to an emergency test in April when Josh Scarberry made a 9-1-1 call, claiming there was an emergency at the airport. Only after police officers responded did they learn the emergency was part of a test and not real.

