For years, Melinda Torres has been laser focused on helping homeless children in the Coos Bay School District.
As the manager of the district’s ARK project, Torres is responsible for creating a drop-in center, where students and others in the community can take showers, get needed supplies and stock up on food for the weekend.
That work was honored Wednesday, when the Department of Education and the Oregon Lottery named Torres the 2022 Education Services Professional of the year for the state. The award, and the $5,000 prize that comes with it, was first given in 2021.
Colt Gill, the director of the Oregon Department of Education, traveled to Coos Bay on Wednesday to personally give Torres the award and to say thank you for the work she and others do for children in Coos Bay.
“Through the pandemic, I have been surprised by the flexibility, creativity of the school staff,” Gill said. “Outside of the box thinking has become the norm in Oregon.”
Gill said a lot of teachers, and non-teachers like Torres, worked extra hours and went overboard to benefit students.
“The schools and families really noticed what our schools have done to bring our kids back,” he said. “I truly believe it takes a team to educate our kids. It really takes everybody to make this happen every day.”
And one of the people who has done a tremendous job is Torres, Gill said.
“It’s clear this is an incredible member of the Coos Bay School District and the community at large,” Gill said, mentioning the ARK Project. “These kinds of programs are often run by special people and this person is special. She will stop at absolutely nothing to support kids and staff.”
After hearing her name and moving to the front of Heritage Hall, which was filled with students, staff and family members, Torres fought back tears as she said thank you.
“I’m really in shock,” she said. “Thank you so much for this. I thank the Coos Bay School District for really letting me go with my ideas and giving me free range to do what I can for kids.”
After she received the award, Coos Bay School District Superintendent Bryan Trendell said Torres was a great choice.
“Melinda, well-deserved, outstanding program,” Trendell said. “We all know how special she is and what she brings to the community. Now we may be able to share that with a whole lot more people.”
