Singer songwriter Jeff Torrence will return to So It Goes Coffeehouse every last Sunday of the month at 10:30 a.m. Torrence has performed for years in the Bay Area and picks up his monthly series of soulful guitar and vocals live at So It Goes each month. Jeff performs at the downtown location, 190 Central Avenue, Coos Bay.

