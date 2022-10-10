As a business person one of the most important things you do is to get the word out about what you produce, its excellent value, your great staff and where you can be found. In today’s world they call that being visible.
As a member, your contact information is in our annual business directory. We produce 5,000 copies each year which are well distributed locally and regionally. Additionally, you are listed on our website, available to those who are seeking your products or services. We also regularly post your announcements to our Facebook page.
In this ever changing post COVID-19 world, we are, once again, offering many of our networking opportunities. For example, our Business after Hours programs which will make you the focus of an evening on the last Thursday of each month, with two hours to acquaint everyone with what makes you special. These began again as we entered 2022. Also, our Wednesday Business Connection (WBC) luncheons started again September 7th and run through May 2023. They give you many opportunities to promote yourself. Whether it’s the open mic you can use to introduce new staff or products, door prizes provided for drawings at the end of the session or a business spotlight.
Visibility comes through sponsorships too. Sponsorships are highlighted in all our activity advertising. Weekly sponsorships are available for WBC. The Economic Outlook forum has numerous spots available, as does our BACC Awards banquet early next year. Or maybe you would like to be a participant, bringing your team to our golf tourney or our bowling party or maybe even the Highway 101 clean up in 2023.
How about becoming active in one of our committees like the Legislative Action Team (LAT), Workforce & Education or Business Development or part of the Business Builders series? Not only are you visible in the community, but you are making it a better place to live.
So, come on down and join the team today.
Remember our business is helping your business, and like us on Facebook.
(Timm Slater is executive director of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information on your Chamber, email timmslater@oregonsbayarea.org.)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In