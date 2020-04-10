COOS BAY — Friday morning between 10 a.m. and noon, Tom’s Bulldog Automotive gave out 50 care packages to local community members who might be struggling because of the COVID-19 public health crisis — just in time for the Easter holiday.
Naming the bags of food "Blessing Bags," the idea came about during a team meeting with Tom’s Bulldog staff.
“We had a team meeting earlier this week about how we can get the word out that we’re still open,” Co-owner of Tom’s Bulldog Automotive Erin Watson said. “We know a lot of people that have been laid off that have had delays in getting unemployment assistance or getting signed up with SNAP for food assistance, and I don’t remember exactly who it was, but one of our team members mentioned that we could give away food bags.”
In the bags Tom’s gave away things like peanut butter and jelly, bread, spaghetti, spaghetti sauce, cookies, crackers, potatoes and beef, among other items.
“They’re not all exactly the same, but that’s generally what was in a lot of them,” Watson said.
More than just food, Tom’s sent out its Blessing Bags with small Easter treats for families with children.
“We made some kits for kids that had a chocolate Easter bunny, a couple pieces of candy, some little Lego sets, and then a coloring book and some crayons," he said. "Those were pretty popular and went pretty quick."
Tom’s Bulldog Automotive said they were very happy that they were able to give back to the community during these difficult times.
“The only reason we exist is because of our clients out in the community,” Co-owner of Tom’s Bulldog Automotive Tom Watson said. “It’s a great opportunity for us to give back to the community just say thank you in a way that I think really helps.”
Tom’s Blessing Bags were very well received by the community, Watson said that before they began handing the bags out at 10 a.m. there was a line down the street.
“I’m really impressed with people. There’s a lot of kids out there, so we gave our kid’s bags away really quickly, but people weren’t asking for three or four bags. They were really respectful and the response was great. Everyone’s been really thankful,” Watson said.
