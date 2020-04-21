COOS COUNTY — As folks around the Bay Area continue to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce is reminding business owners and citizens they are not alone.
Over the past few weeks, the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce has worked to keep its website and Facebook page up-to-date with the state’s latest information as it relates to the novel coronavirus and its impacts to people’s health and local businesses.
According to BACC Executive Director Timm Slater, the organization is doing all it can to advocate for local businesses and to keep owners connected to resources and programs that could help keep their doors open.
“We want businesses to gain access to all those things that would help them economically,” said Slater. “… let’s keep people going and healthy and let’s all come out of this thing together.”
According to Slater, the chamber will soon launch a new virtual marketplace for community members interested in knowing which businesses have remained opened during the coronavirus crisis.
The online marketplace, which will highlight local businesses and inform folks of specific deals and sales the businesses are doing, will become available on its website in the next coming weeks.
According to Slater, the organization’s social media posts have also turned its focus on supporting local businesses during the COVID-19 outbreak by promoting folks take part in restaurant’s takeout, curbside services and deliveries.
In a recent Facebook post from the chamber, a number of local businesses from around the Bay Area were photographed sharing their gratitude for the community’s ongoing support. The post was shared using the hashtags #BayAreaStrong and #ShopLocal.
“We are all supporting our favorite restaurants and ordering takeout,” said Slater. “We are encouraging if you have the ability to buy takeout and leave a tip to help businesses survive. Let’s help take care of each other and together we are stronger.”
