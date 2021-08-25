After close to two years of work, one of Coos Bay’s most recognizable buildings is coming back to life. On Thursday, one of the more significant moments during the revitalization of the Tioga happened when Mayor Joe Benetti flipped the switch to turn on the building’s neon light for the first time in around 20 years. The sign was on the building when it first opened as the Tioga Hotel in 1949 and was painted green years later. As part of the revitalization by Rob Crocker and Chris Evanston, the sign was painted in its original color and 70 percent of the neon tubes were replaced by Art Signs in Coos Bay. The sign will use photocell technology to light up every night as it gets dark.
