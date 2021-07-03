One of my favorite things to get out and explore is tide pools.
It frankly doesn’t matter where it is, every time I look through and around the tide pools, I see something new.
Over the weekend, my family and I went to our favorite local spot, Sunset Bay, and immediately headed to the tide pools. It wasn’t planned, but we hit at low tide, so there was a lot to look through and a lot to see.
For my children, every time we see a tide pool, they begin looking for crabs. And as usual, there were out in bunches. The small, juvenile crabs try their best to hide, but they aren’t too hard to find.
The easiest way is to move any rock in or around the tide pools. There’s a pretty good chance, crabs will begin running away as soon as the rock is shifted. The good news is the crabs are mostly small enough they can’t grab you hard with their pinschers, but be warned, a few can. I tend to leave the crabs alone, when I see them, but my children still enjoy grabbing them and getting a close look before they get released.
The second option takes a lot more patience, but it can be even more interesting. Find a small tide pool with water and just stop and watch. Before long, you will notice the crabs moving around inside the water. Over the weekend, my son and I watched for several minutes, watching as the crabs looked to be eating. I’m not sure what they were munching on, but three were in close proximity and definitely appeared to be chowing down on something.
If you choose the wait and watch method, it may take a little while to see life in the water. The crabs and other living animals see you as you approach, so they go still for a while. If you wait, though, life will return.
My kids and I also got to sit and watch a handful of hermit crabs as they moved around under the water. If you get too close, those crabs will crawl up into their shells and go still, but when they feel safe, they begin to move again.
I’ve been exploring tide pools for more than seven months, and I am still intrigued with the amount of life they hold. Many times, an initial look will give the impression that there is nothing inside. But in time, you notice small fish, crabs, snails and other creatures moving around. It’s a relaxing and fun way to see life that is hidden from much of the world.
The tide pools can also be full of color with sea anemones, grass, seaweed and other things adding splashes of color.
On Saturday, we went out on the rocks to the side of Sunset Bay as far as the water would allow. Heading that far out, I saw something I had never seen before and, to be honest, I’m not sure what it was.
When I looked closely at the edges of the tide pools, I noticed dozens of what from the top appeared to be small, sand-dollar shells. They were all firmly attached to the rocks, and I didn’t want to pry one off, so I left without knowing for sure. They were about the size of a nickel or smaller, and had a firm grip on the rocks. I’m not sure what I was looking at, but it was fun to see something new.
Tide pools can be found all around the Oregon coast, with different beaches having different surprises. At Sunset Bay, the tide pools are ideal for families as moving around the rocks is relatively easy. The one area to be careful about is the wet rocks, especially with grass and seaweed, can be slick. Another fun place to explore nearby is the south cove of Cape Arago. It’s a little more a hike to and from the beach there, but it offers a different look at the tide pools and a different variety of life.
Either place, or any of the others we’ve found, offer a glimpse into life in the ocean, although often in a smaller variety.
