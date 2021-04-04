A three-vehicle crash Monday evening claimed the life of a Roseburg man.
At 4:49 p.m., 911 dispatchers received reports of a three-vehicle crash in the 3100 block of Highway 99 South near the Green District. Deputies arrived on scene and learned a 1997 Ford Crown Victoria, driven by an adult male, had been traveling north on Highway 99 when it drifted into the oncoming lane and sideswiped a southbound 2007 Saturn driven by 72-year-old Colleen Bendan of Winston, before colliding head-on with a 2021 Jeep Renegade operated by 65-year-old William Metcalf of Roseburg.
The male driver, a Roseburg resident, of the Ford Crown Victoria, whose name is being withheld pending next of kin notification, was pronounced deceased at the scene. A passenger in the Ford Crown Victoria, 31-year-old Winston resident Elizabeth Ann Calvillo-Hawelu, was transported to Mercy Medical Center by ambulance. Metcalf was also transported by ambulance to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Bendan sought medical attention at the hospital by private vehicle.
The roadway was closed in all direction for approximately 2.5 hours.
The Sheriff's Office was assisted by Douglas County Fire District #2, Umpqua Valley Ambulance, Winston-Dillard Fire District, Douglas County Medical Examiner's Office, Winston Police Department, Oregon State Police, Douglas County Public Works, Oregon Department of Transportation and Kokua Towing.
