Grant
Photo: Metro Creative

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The Three Rivers Foundation, established by the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians as the charitable arm of its Three Rivers Casino Resort, is set to award more than $1 million to nonprofits yet again.

“It is important to us that we make an impact within our community and help organizations that work hard to get the extra funding they need to be successful,” says Doug Barrett, Tribal Council Member and Three Rivers Foundation Board of Trustees Chair. “Our board values the community and helping organizations that help so many families and individuals.”



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Are you hoping for a white Christmas? 

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments