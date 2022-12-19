The Three Rivers Foundation, established by the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians as the charitable arm of its Three Rivers Casino Resort, is set to award more than $1 million to nonprofits yet again.
“It is important to us that we make an impact within our community and help organizations that work hard to get the extra funding they need to be successful,” says Doug Barrett, Tribal Council Member and Three Rivers Foundation Board of Trustees Chair. “Our board values the community and helping organizations that help so many families and individuals.”
Due to long-term effects of the pandemic, it has been very tough for nonprofits. The Three Rivers Foundation has been a beacon of support for nonprofits providing much-needed funding to programs all over Oregon.
The Tribe started the Foundation in October 2011 with profits from the Three Rivers Casino Resort, which the tribe manages. The Foundation supports areas such as education, health, the environment, and more. Earlier this year, they awarded grants totaling more than $1.4 million to over 100 nonprofits who were helped by their generosity.
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Emerald Valley received $25K.
“Three Rivers Foundation understands the urgent need to help ignite the imagination and interest of kids, especially traditionally underrepresented groups like girls and young people of color, to the possibility that STEAM learning can provide for enhancing their fundamental skills at school. With this grant money, our organization can expand these programs and serve even more kids,” said Matt Sorensen, Chief Executive Officer of the Boys & Girls Club of Emerald Valley.
