COOS BAY – The Three Rivers Foundation is opening its next grant cycle Saturday, Dec. 1.
According to a press release, the foundation is the charitable arm of the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua & Siuslaw Indians and was established in 2011, funded by proceeds from the Three Rivers Casino Resort in Florence.
“The Foundation ... is interested in supporting innovative ideas, collaborative approaches, and grassroots efforts in the following areas: education, health, public safety, problem gambling, the arts, the environment, cultural activities and historic preservation,” the release said.
To read over the grant criteria and apply, visit www.threeriversfoundation.org.
Grant applications will be accepted from Dec. 1 through 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 of this year.
“Non-profit organizations with 501(c) (3) designations and government organizations located in Coos, Curry, Douglas, Lane or Lincoln counties are encouraged to apply,” the release said. “Additionally, applications from other Oregon non-profit organizations with projects specifically important to Native American populations, projects that have ‘statewide impact’ in Oregon, or other federally recognized tribes are also welcomed.”