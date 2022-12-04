donation

Pictured with the team in the photo is far right Chuck Baker, casino manager for Three Rivers Coos Bay and also far left Council Women Iliana Montiel from the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians.

Three Rivers Casino Coos Bay donated $3400 to the Marshfield lady Pirates Volleyball team so they could get championship rings for winning the 4A Tournament.

 



