Three Rivers Casino Coos Bay resort recently celebrated its seventh anniversary. Since its opening, Three Rivers Coos Bay resort has employed nearly 100 employees yearly, filling roles as bartenders, cage cashiers, security personnel and slot technicians.
“The first thing I discovered when I began was the incredible friendliness of the crew,” said LaShawn Ferdig, longtime Three Rivers team member. “I discovered how invested the Tribe was in its history and the willingness to share it. I found a family, a career and a place to call my own. Coming to work is a joy.”
Job creation and investing in the local economy is very important to Three Rivers Coos Bay Resort. Over the years, these positions have translated into a $14 million investment in Coos County.
“In my line of work, you come in and make a casino great,” said Chuck Baker, Three Rivers Casino Resort casino manager. “Three Rivers Casino Coos Bay is no exception and has exceeded my expectations because of the hardworking and dedicated team members. This team has a lot of heart and a ton of grit, creating a fun environment. I’m honored to work with my team and work for such a wonderful organization.”
“The biggest change I have noticed in my time here is the culture. We have become a team/company that wants employees to be engaged and successful,” added Rachel Dean, Three Rivers team member. “I love working here because of the family/work-life balance as well as working with a team that is like family.”
The casino features more than 250 games on a 15,000 square foot casino floor and a full-service on-site restaurant.
