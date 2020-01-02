EMPIRE — A house fire killed three family pets this morning.
According to a press release from the City of Coos Bay, the Coos Bay Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire in the Empire District of Coos Bay at 4 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2.
When firefighters arrived on scene less than two minutes later, they found heavy smoke coming from multiple locations around the house but heavy fire mostly on the south end.
“Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the main area of fire involvement, but they remained on scene for a couple more hours locating and extinguishing areas of attic space and an adjoining structure where the fire had spread,” the release said. “The property was insured and the estimated value of the structure is approximately $195,000. It is considered a total loss.”
Though there were no injuries to occupants or firefights, three family pets died due to smoke inhalation.
“The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical in nature, and it is not considered intentional,” the release said, adding that the Coos Bay Fire Department was assisted on scene by Charleston Rural Fire Protection District and North Bend Fire Department through the Coos County Mutual Aid System. Also assisting was Bay Cities Ambulance and Pacific Power.
“The Coos Bay Fire Department would like to remind its citizens that they offer a free smoke alarm installation program,” the release said.
For more information about the free smoke alarm program, call the department at 541-269-1191.