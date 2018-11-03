COOS BAY – Three people were hospitalized following an apartment fire in the Tioga Hotel on Saturday afternoon.
Coos Bay firefighters arrived on scene around 2 p.m. following reports of smoke and quickly began searching the area and evacuating dozens of residents.
According to Fire Chief Mark Anderson, crews quickly discovered smoke coming from an apartment on the seventh floor.
“The fire was contained to a stove which had something left on it,” he said.
According to a press release by the department, the fire was caused by a cooking appliance being placed on an active burner in the apartment’s kitchen.
Firefighters found two victims located right outside of the apartment who were immediately taken to Bay Area Hospital, where one resident was placed in stable condition.
The other victim was later expected to be transferred to Legacy Emmanuel Hospital’s Burn Center in Portland as their condition was critical.
An additional victim was transported to Bay Area Hospital from exertion and listed in stable condition.
In the press release, the apartment did not appear to have any working smoke detectors and as a result suffered about $10,000 worth of damages.
North Bend Fire Department and Charleston Rural Fire Protection District also assisted in searches and evacuations. In addition, the Coos Bay Police Department, Bay Cities Ambulance and the Coos County Mutual Aid Coordinator provided further assistance.