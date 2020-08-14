NORTH BEND — The North Bend City Council has designated three finalists for the position of city administrator: Nathan George, Alan Lanning, and David Milliron.
Current City Administrator Terrance O'Connor will be retiring this fall.
The candidates:
Nathan George has 10 years of upper-level local government management experience including serving as the deputy town manager of Fishers, Ind. for eight years as well as the assistant and interim city manager for the City of Emporia, Va. for two years. Currently, he is serving as a budget analyst for the Arizona Department of Transportation. He has also worked as a payroll manager for Multnomah County and deputy controller for the City of Fishers.
George holds a Master's of Public Administration from the University of Nebraska and is an ICMA credentialed manager.
Alan Lanning has 20 years of upper-level local government management experience, most recently as the City Manager of Cordova, Alaska, where he served for four years. He previously served as city administrator for Lake City, Minn., and as City Manager for the cities of: Central City, Colo.; Castle Pines North, Colo.; Steamboat Springs, Colo.; and Brookings, N.D. Earlier, he served as town manager of Minturn, Colo.
Lanning holds a Master's of Public Administration from the University of South Dakota and is an ICMA credentialed manager.
David Milliron has seven years of upper-level local government management experience, most recently as the City Manager of Danville, Ky. Previously, he served as the city manager for the cities of: Hogansville, Ga.; Villa Rica, Ga.; and Stockbridge, Ga.
Prior to his public administration positions, Milliron was the president and executive director of the DeKalb Municipal Association and held elected office as a city commissioner for the City of Avondale Estates, in Georgia.
He holds a Master's of Public Administration from Valdosta State University and is an ICMA credentialed manager.
