Three people were killed when a man who had been driving erratically for quite a while drove across the center lane and crashed his car head-on into another vehicle Thursday morning between Bandon and Coos Bay.
The Coos County Sheriff’s office confirmed Friday that Cory M. Orsenico, who was driving a red Mitsubishi Eclipse with California license plates, died in the wreck that also killed Jeffrey Adams, 78, and Dawn Adams, 54, both from Bandon.
Deputies believe Orsenico, who was from California, crossed the center lane and drove into the vehicle Jeffrey and Dawn Adams were in on purpose.
According to the sheriff’s office, law enforcement began receiving reports of erratic driving around 7:15 a.m., when the Mitsubishi was driving through Port Orford. The vehicle was seen earlier in the morning in Gold Beach, as well.
For more than an hour, 9-1-1 dispatchers received multiple calls about Orsenico driving dangerously, with other motorists reporting he was speeding, swerving in and out of traffic, passing on corners, making sudden U-turns, cutting off other vehicles, including semi-trucks, speeding through the school zone in Bandon at over 60 mph and running red lights without slowing down.
As Orsenico made his way from Port Orford through Bandon, officers with several agencies were trying to locate him due to the reports of reckless driving.
As Orsenico passed mile marker 247 on Highway 101, near the Belloni Boys Ranch, officers from the Oregon State Police and Bandon Police Department located Orsenico driving north on Highway 101.
The Oregon State Police trooper turned around to pursue Orsenico, and there was a minor collision before Orsenico fled again, this time travelling south on Highway 101.
At that point Orsenico moved into the fast lane on the three-lane highway, accelerated and crossed over both lanes to “intentionally” collide with the vehicle the Adams were in.
All three died on scene as a result of the wreck.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said the wreck and the events leading up to it are still under investigation. As a result of stories released Thursday, officers have received many calls about the Mitsubishi and have put together a timeline of where and when Orsenico was travelling Thursday morning.
But law enforcement is still trying to gather information. Captain Gabe Fabrizio with the sheriff’s office is asking anyone who may have seen the red Eclipse to call 541-396-2106 and leave their name and a good contact number.
Officers are also asking anyone who may have seen Orsenico in the days leading up to the crash or who may have video footage or Orsenico or the red Mitsubishi to call with information.
