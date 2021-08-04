On July 25, deputies with the Coos County Sheriff’s Office and medical personnel responded to a residence within the county for a report of an overdose patient. The individual was transported to Bay Area Hospital, where they would ultimately pass away from the reported overdose.
While on the scene, deputies were able to obtain information the drugs that caused the overdose had been purchased at 93548 Dover Lane in Coos Bay. The information was provided to SCINT, and a search warrant was obtained to search the residence.
On July 28, at about 10 a.m., Coos County Sheriff’s deputies, SCINT, Oregon State Police, Coquille Tribal Police and Coos County Parole and Probation responded to the residence and executed the search warrant. In the residence were 65-year-old James Patterson, 33-year-old Crystal Gardner, 31-year-old Alyssa Bettis and 29-year-old Gregory Kister. The residence was found to be in the control of James Patterson.
A search of the residence was conducted and substantial amounts of methamphetamine, heroin and some LSD where located. Patterson and Gardner were arrested for charges pertaining to the sale, manufacture and possession of Illicit substances, and were transported to the Coos County Jail. Kister was arrested on outstanding warrants and was also transported. Bettis will be referred to the district attorney’s Office for charges pertaining to possession of a controlled substance.
