International Cultural Exchange Services has selected Erica Thrash, 15, of Coquille, as a third-place winner of the 2021 Bridging Cultures Scholarship. Thrash is a sophomore at Coquille High School.
The scholarship included a contest in which applicants shared their thoughts in an original 400-600-word essay on the topic: How can we build cultural bridges and positive relationships with people who think or believe differently than we do? The scholarship was open to high school students nationwide who competed for seven scholarships totaling $10,000. As a third-place winner, Thrash will receive $1,000 toward her college education.
Regarding her thoughts on building bridges of cross-cultural understanding, Thrash says, "In order to build cultural bridges and positive relationships with people who differ from you, you must be willing to accept and appreciate their diversity." Thrash’s full essay can be seen below.
After completing high school, Thrash plans to attend Oregon State University and major in Environmental Policy and Economics. Her career aspirations are either to be an environmental scientist or a marine wildlife bio-conservationist.
ICES is a non-profit youth exchange organization that provides high school students the opportunity to study abroad. Each year, ICES brings students from over 30 countries to the U.S, as well as offering study-abroad opportunities to American students. ICES is currently accepting applications for host families and study-abroad applicants for the 2021-22 academic year. For information, visit www.icesusa.org or call 800-344-3566.
Erica Thrash’s entry
To build cultural bridges and positive relationships with people who differ from you, you have to be accepting. I do not have much experience with other cultures, as I could not travel due to foster care, but there are always people who have different views all around you. To connect with somebody who may not be of the same religion, ethnicity, culture, or mindset, you have to be willing to accept and appreciate their diversity. Going through foster households, I always felt I had to mold myself to what the foster family expected of me. I tried to be the perfect vision of what they had in mind, instead of being myself. Only lately have I begun to understand that diversity is an important thing.
My experiences show me that to maintain positive relationships with others, you should recognize both peoples’ similarities and differences. After being adopted and living in a household that encourages diversity, I notice the many differences and see that every difference makes the person who they are. No one is the same; we always have some differences between us, but also similarities. I felt alienated when I moved home to home because I always had to develop new relationships. I didn’t know people, but it helped me recognize and see the many different ways I could relate to people.
Cultural bridges can be built through questions and trying to show people that you embrace their culture. As you learn about their culture, you can try to experience it and show them you are willing to try new things. For example, you could try foreign food from their country or cultural area. This gesture will help them understand that you appreciate them and their culture, in turn building a cultural bridge between you. Even if you don’t know much about someone’s culture, you can always try to learn more. Typically, it is the thought that counts.
In conclusion, building cultural bridges and positive relationships with others is something nearly everyone can do. It may take time and effort, but it is worth all the hard work. You will grow and learn throughout your relationships with others, especially if they differ from you. You may become more tolerant and understanding. You may learn to appreciate the diversity in the world, or see differences in the laces you go. Everyone has their own culture, and there is always more to learn and new things to try.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In