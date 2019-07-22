NORTH BEND — The City of North Bend celebrated its 116th birthday over the weekend with a number of activities aimed at showcasing its community and giving thanks to all those who call it home.
The annual event, the July Jubilee, featured a wide array of activities and shows including a community picnic, parade and a disc golf tournament as well as a classic car show.
Bulldogs line up with their owners Saturday for the inaugural bulldog promenade during the annual July Jubilee in North Bend on Saturday.
According to North Bend Visitor Information Center manager Bonnie Hayes, the theme for the 2019 July Jubilee, “Together We’re Better,” was introduced by North Bend Mayor Rick Wetherell earlier this year.
Folks from around the community and its surrounding areas have really showed the event a lot of support, Hayes added. On Saturday, thousands watched on as the South Coast Running Club completed its Triple Crown Challenge with the July Jubilee 5K Jaunt at the North Bend Boardwalk, followed by the community picnic in downtown’s Grant Circle Park and the annual parade.
A kid gets a ride in the back of a police car Saturday during the annual July Jubilee in downtown North Bend.
Keeping with tradition, the event also featured free hot dogs, ice cream, free fishing and bowling for children at North Bend Lanes. While most of the activities from last year returned, there were a few new additions to the 2019 celebration, said Hayes.
For the first time ever, the event included a “Bulldog Promenade” which called on English bulldogs to strut their stuff in a two lap walk around Grant Circle. The friendly competition featured about a dozen dogs that were judged by this year’s Jubilee princesses.
Hotdogs cooked Saturday by the North Bend Fire Department during the annual North Bend July Jubilee
Kathy and Freeman Grubbs, of Lakeside, heard about the walk earlier this month and thought their 3-year-old English bulldog Tug would make a great participant.
“His full name is actually Tugboat because he likes to pull,” said Freeman. “We just thought it would be a fun event to bring him to plus Tug loves being around people and other bulldogs.”
Coos Bay firefighters participate Saturday in a parade during the annual July Jubilee in downtown North Bend.
Also new this year was that the city’s float was decorated by local Girl Scouts and the flag-raising ceremony was performed by North Bend and Coos Bay-area Boy Scouts.
Hayes said she hopes everyone who attended over the weekend had fun and in keeping with this year’s theme agreed that when the whole community, including the entire county, comes together, it does make things better.