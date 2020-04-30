COOS COUNTY — Since restaurants have been closed to dine-in guests, profits have been going down the drain. And now beer is going down the drain as well.
As local breweries have had to close their doors due to the coronavirus, excess beer has been dumped as a result.
“It’s all dressed up with nowhere to go,” said 7 Devils Brewery co-owner and CEO Annie Pollard.
“Three months is kind of the best by (date) for beer. It’s still pretty good at six months but after that it’s not good, really. It doesn’t taste the way the brewer intended for it to taste. It doesn’t taste the way the consumer wants it to taste.”
In a typical month, 7 Devils would make about 3,000 gallons of beer and right now Pollard said that there are at least 5,000 gallons of beer on hand. While some, such as the lagers, have a longer best by date, the majority of that beer will go to waste.
Before the coronavirus, about 90% of that beer that is produced at 7 Devils would go to restaurants — including the 7 Devils restaurant itself.
“So that’s been a 90% drop in business,” said Pollard.
This loss of business resulted in the layoffs of everyone at 7 Devils, including Pollard and her husband and co-owner and head brewer Carmen Matthews.
“We’re trying to encourage people to drink those beers with a shorter lifespan. You know, the 10% of beer that is still going out is growler filled. … We’re trying to get our customers to help us drink that. Trying to push our hoppier beers a little harder than the non-hoppy beers. But yeah, we already had to dump our first batch.”
With dozens of kegs that will need to be emptied, Pollard was able to have some fun with the initial batch that was dumped.
“There is this fancy spa somewhere in Oregon where you can have a hot soak in beer water with essential oils distilled from hops. It’s a ridiculous hipster thing to do and I would never do by the way. I would never spend money on that,” she said.
“But since I had all this beer, it was my birthday on Saturday so I asked my husband to help me fill up a horse trough full of beer that I could take a hot beer bath.”
As 7 Devils puts a hold on the production of new beer, the restaurant is filling growlers while offering a limited takeout menu.
“For every person that comes and supports us, we want to pay that forward to our wholesalers. We‘re in it together, we’re partners in business and we couldn’t do it without them,” said Pollard.
It’s a similar sentiment down south at Bandon Brewing Company and Pizzeria.
“We’ve definitely dumped more beer in the last month than we have in the previous three years,” said Jon Hawkins, the owner of Bandon Brewing and Gold Beach Brewing.
Hawkins has had to dump around 600 gallons of beer so far.
As sales have slid, Hawkins is not just concerned with right now, but what the upcoming summer months hold for all coastal breweries.
“The coastal communities — from Chetco Brewing (Brookings), Misty Mountain (Brookings), Arch Rock Brewing (Gold Beach), Gold Beach brewing, Bandon Brewing, Seven Devils, Yachats Brewing, Seaside Brewing all the way up the coast, you name all of them — 85% percent of our market resides in cars that pass through in a four-month window. And without those cars going through, there is no income to carry the businesses through the winter,” said Hawkins.
“Summer is going to be a struggle for everyone. There has been a bit of federal assistance, but the real struggle is going to come in October, November, December, January, February when those assistance programs are no longer available and we’ve lost 85% of our revenue at that point."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In