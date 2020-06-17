NORTH BEND — On May 31, 17-year-old Ian Spalding fell off the rocks near Norton Gulch Trail and into the ocean and he has not been seen since. Since this tragic event, the North Bend community has reached out to support the Spalding family.
“I wanted to be able to help. No one can help in this situation but I wanted to help the best way I could,” said Kait Randle, a fellow North Bend student and friend of Ian. Randle’s family are the franchise owners of the Human Bean coffee stands in both North Bend and Coos Bay.
In an effort to give to the Spalding family, last Friday all proceeds went to help the family in what was called Ian Day. In addition to being friends with the staff at the Human Bean, Spalding was the newest employee of the coffee stand.
“It’s crazy, he’s 17-years-old and he touched the lives of so many people. It doesn’t matter if you’re 60 years old or a little kid, he was someone’s rock star. And I also wanted to be able to help his family in this hard time,” said Randle.
Long lines of cars stretched around the Pony Village parking lot throughout the day.
“Everybody was just so kind and understanding. I know it can be irritating being in line for an hour and a half but everyone who came through was like, they weren’t there to get coffee, they were there for the Spalding family. So everyone was so kind,” said Randle.
As of Tuesday afternoon it was unclear how much money had been raised as a total. However, over $4,500 had been deposited in the donation jars that were on hand.
In addition to funds that were raised at the Human Bean, a GoFundMe was set up to help cover costs of a celebration of life, burial and to set up a scholarship in Ian’s name. As of Tuesday the fund had raised $33,545 from over 360 donors.
“I started it as the founder and then immediately added Carly and her husband as the beneficiary so I don’t have any control of the money whatsoever,” said Matt Olander, a family friend who lives in Utah.
After the tragic events took place, Olander’s wife and daughters hopped in the car and drove to North Bend to support the Spalding family.
Back in Utah, Olander set up the account and he wished it would get to maybe $10,000 and in his wildest dreams hoped that it would get up to $15,000.
“I remember I went to bed that night and just watched it for a couple hours. I think when I went to sleep finally it was at $1,000. I was like oh, I think we’re going to reach that 10 grand. All of a sudden when I wake up in the morning it was like oh my word,” said Olander.
“It was just kind of awesome to see, everyone was willing to do whatever they possibly could to make things happen.”
