The Mill Casino, Hotel and RV Park was the place to be last weekend as two special events drew big crowds. The casino hosted its fourth Food Truck-off, with 15 food trucks set up in the casino parking lot. Thousands of people visited the food truck event to try a variety of foods and listen to live music. At the same time, a rock and gem show inside the casino brought people indoors to see a variety of beautiful rocks, polished gems and much more.

1
0
0
0
1



Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments