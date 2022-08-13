The Mill Casino, Hotel and RV Park was the place to be last weekend as two special events drew big crowds. The casino hosted its fourth Food Truck-off, with 15 food trucks set up in the casino parking lot. Thousands of people visited the food truck event to try a variety of foods and listen to live music. At the same time, a rock and gem show inside the casino brought people indoors to see a variety of beautiful rocks, polished gems and much more.
Thousands flock to The Mill Casino
- Photos by David Rupkalvis/The World
