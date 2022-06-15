1922
Many large ships will load here
Kinnicutt, Mundelta and the Munaires coming soon
Will take part cargoes from port docks and local mills
Major Maginnis, manager of the Port of Coos Bay, this morning received notice that the Kinnicutt would arrive here June 10th to take on part cargo at the Port dock. She is scheduled to receive 800,000 from J.W. Mackintosh’s Reedsport mill for the east coast. The Kinnicutt has been expected for some time but was delayed.
The Mundelta will arrive June 13 and after loading part cargo at the C.A. Smith mill will take on about 900,000 feet at the Port of Coos Bay dock for the east coast. The Mackinotsh and Winchester Bay lumber mills at Reedsport will furnish this.
The Munaires is scheduled to arrive July 5 to load about 500,000 freet from the Reedsport Lumber Co.
Circus has big crowd here today
Howe’s Great London Show draws large number
All Coos county represented — some former residents with the show at present
All parts of Coos and Curry counties are represented in the crowd here for Howe’s Great London circus this afternoon and evening. Standing room was at part at the afternoon performance and the evening show promises to draw well.
The admission price here was 75 cents with a similar charge for reserved seats.
Yesterday was the first idle Sunday of the season for the circus as they generally aim to pick out a town where they can show on the holiday. However, and Oregon State law prevents showing in this state on Sundays.
Was here before
Chy Alexander, press representative, recalled last night that he was here with the Sells Floto show on September 25, 1916, the first show to exhibit in this county.
Alexander was around today to see that all the Coos Bay Times carrier boys turned out for the show as he says that is one of the pleasures he gets out of the game, seeing that the kids have a good time, and he is especially partial to the carrier boys.
Circus men held for poker game
Marshal Carter breaks up diversion Sunday night
Manager furnishes bail — pot of $1.90 toes to players
While giving the circus grounds the once over last evening, Marshal Carter came across an old fashioned stud poker game in full blast under the shadow of one of the tents. The betting wasn’t heavy, only $1.90 being in the pot. He raked it in but finally turned it back to the players when the foreman of their crew interceded. The latter guaranteed their bail and they were allowed to go free.
1972
National honors for Curry educators
Don Wohler, journalism and social studies teacher at Gold Beach Union High School and Larry Hoover, guidance counselor at Pacific High School in Port Orford have been selected as Leaders of American Secondary Education for 1972, according to Ray Neugart, superintendent of the Curry County Intermediate Education District.
Nominated earlier this year by the school’s administrators, these educators were selected for this national honor on the basis of their professional and civic achievements.
Leaders of American Secondary Education is an annual awards program honoring the men and women who have distinguished themselves by their service and leadership in the field of secondary education.
UCLA captures NCAA crown; Pre, Woods gain individual wins
EUGENE, Ore. (UPI) — Jim Bush makes no bones about it, he was really upset at his UCLA track and field team after arch-rival Southern California won the Pacific 8 Conference championship two weeks ago.
“We were flat and seemed uninterested in what we were doing,” Bush said today, “but I’m willing to forget all that now.”
And why shouldn’t Bush forget. His team won the “really big one” this weekend — the NCAA championships — and ran USC into the ground in the process. The Bruins finished with 82 points, far out-distancing Southern Cal with its 49 points and Texas El Paso with its 45.
Five meet records were set on Saturday’s program for a total of 12 in three days — John Smith of UCLA in the 400 meter dash (44.5), Joe Lucas of Georgetown in the steeplechase (8:30.1), Dave Wottle of Bowling Green in the 1,500 (3:39.7), freshman Tom Woods of Oregon State in the high jump (7-3 1-4) and Steve Prefontaine of Oregon in the 5,000 meters (13:31.4).
North Bend’s Norahl, Myrtle Point’s Mast gain cultural exchange berths
CORVALLIS (UPI) — A nine man high school wrestling team has been named to take part in a cultural exchange wrestling program with South Africa.
Winners at the end of the two-day meet included Gunnar Nordahl of North Bend at 132 pounds and Jim Mast of Myrtle Point at heavyweight.
They will leave July 17 for Africa.
Gold Coast swimmers establish new state Junior Olympics relay record
The Gold Coast Swim Team romped to a new Junior Olympic record and eleven first places on their way to a surprise fifth place finish and 128 ½ points in the Oregon Junior Olympics held at Newberg recently. The 15-17 Girls 200 yard medley relay team of Jill Cummings, Katie Whitty, Vicky Matson and Julie Stamper set a new record of 2:08.4, breaking the old record held by the Vancouver Swim Club.
Highlighting the meet were the individual efforts of Vicki Matson with firsts in the 15-17 girls 200 individual medley (2:27.6), 200 free (2:13.7) and 200 backstroke (2:28.2), Jill Cummings winning the 200 breaststroke (2:47.5) and the 200 butterfly (2:39.6) and second in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.5), and Julie Stamper with two firsts in the 50 and 100 freestyle (27.2 and 58.7) and second to Miss Matson in the 200 free (2:14.4).
Bay hospital boards begin work on ‘jigsaw problem’
Toss 14,000 to 15,000 different items into a jumbled pile of pieces and try to put them together in a gigantic jigsaw puzzle in 21 months.
This is the monumental task facing the Bay Area Hospital District and the two existing hospitals as they work toward the day when the new hospital is ready for occupancy and the physical move is made.
They begin putting the border around the jigsaw puzzle when the complexities of planning the move were pointed out at a joint meeting of the three hospital boards.
The job is not only to construct and prepare the new hospital, said BAHD administrator Richard Graybeal, but also to prepare the people who will be working on it. “The success of the second will be assured by the success of the first,” he emphasized.
Most of the personnel at Keizer Memorial and McAuley hospitals “obviously will seek and will get positions” in the new hospital, he noted. So one of the biggest jobs will not be staffing, but standardization of business and medical forms and procedures, then training the staffs in their uses.
CB-NB Athletics begin training Saturday
Spring training begins Saturday at North Bend Municipal Ballpark
At 1 p.m., the 1972 edition of the Coos Bay-North Bend Athletics, in the third year of representation in the Class A Northwest League, takes to the field for the first practice of the “training season” which extends until June 18 when the A’s take off for Lewiston and the league opener on Tuesday, June 20.
According to Curly Leininger, general manager for Oregon Coast Baseball, the local proprietor of the Oakland (American League) farm club, the CB-NB Athletics will have a “new look” in more ways than one.
The initial change will be the person of Grover Resinger, the third CB-NB manager in the three years the club has been in existence. Resinger succeeds first-year skipper Harry Bright and 1971 manager Jim Reinhold.
And with his arrival (via tonight’s 8 o’clock flight at the North Bend airport) comes a new philosophy, a different personnel structure from the previous two campaigns.
“Resinger wants to play the kids every day, not just once a month,” Leininger said in revealing that the Athletics will be carrying, at the most, “about 25 ballplayers.” This factor is entirely different from the previous two seasons when the Athletics had as many as 35 players on hand.
2002
County purchases Hauser property for park
Riley Ranch: Grand funds, donations, in-kind work to fund purchase
COQUILLE — With its purchase of the 135-acre Riley property in Hauser, Coos County’s development of a park is coming closer to reality.
The county bought the property for $824,000 last week, using grant money from the ATV Account Allocation Committee of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.
Commissioner John Griffith, who spearheaded the plan to apply for the grant and purchase the property, said it was good to get the project funded.
“We got the money,” said Griffith. “I held the check in my hands. $824,000, that’s a nice number.”
The grant requires the county to contribute about $200,000 to the project. Griffith said the county will use grant money, donations and in-kind work to cover that obligation.
An accidental occupation
Is this Australia? Nope, but a Hauser nursery has no problem claiming its eucalyptus niche
HAUSER — Cruising up the curvy gravel road to Haley Farms, it’s not hard to figure out Ken Haley grows trees. But don’t let first impressions fool you.
Haley isn’t managing Douglas fir. It’s a non-native species that’s attracted his entrepreneurial attention.
“It just happened. We didn’t plan it at all,” Haley said last week.
The Haleys’ latest nursery invocation began with a packet of eucalyptus seeds Haley and his wife, Mary, picked up in Seattle at Pikes Place Public Market. She was into floral design and eucalyptus, the youngest branches with the round, waxy blue leaves are highly prized with arrangers. After those first seeds went into the ground, the Haleys just couldn’t seem to get enough eucalyptus.
That was quite a few years ago. Now the Haley Farm is known as the largest wholesale eucalyptus grower in the state.
There are more than 600 varieties of eucalyptus. Haley grows approximately 20, purchasing his seed from a grower overseas.
World War II vets honored
Men who left school behind to defend nation received honorary high school diplomas on Saturday
Things were different at Marshfield High School’s graduation this year. Graduates still wore purple gowns and marched into the gym to the familiar tune of “Pomp and Circumstance.” Several students gave speeches that reminded their classmates of the fun they had in the last four years and the future that awaits them.
During his remarks, Principal Arnie Roblan pointed out that this school year started out with tragedy and the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11.
“This tragedy served as a call to action and a rebirth of the American Spirit in our nation and our community,” he said.
This wasn’t the first time our nation has been shaken by an attack. Almost 60 years ago, the nation was plunged into World War II when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
At that time, boys just graduating and others who were still in high school, enlisted to fight and it was because of that commitment to their country that meant some of the men did not have the opportunity to finish school and receive diplomas.
This year, the state sought to honor World War II veterans with honorary high school diplomas who were unable to finish high school due to the war efforts. More than 38 high schools participated in the statewide event and more than 132 World War II veterans received honorary diplomas.
Three went to Coos Bay men — Robert MacFarlane, William “Grant” Cummings and Donald R. Buckner. MacFarlane and Cummings were on hand for Saturday’s ceremonies, but Buckner, who served in the U.S. Navy from August 1943 to March 1946, was unable to attend due to ill health.
